ARGAN : Half-year assessment liquidity contract with Oddo

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, January 11, 2024 – 5.45 pm

Half-year assessment liquidity

contract with Oddo

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

10,880 ARGAN Shares

€1,331,303.94

As a reminder, on June 30, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

20,303 Shares ARGAN

€568,339.58

Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, were executed:

3,310 purchase transactions

3,306 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

117,727 shares and 8,283,369.2 euros for purchase

127,150 shares and 9,046,333.8 euros for sale

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 18: Annual results 2023

March 21: General Assembly 2024

April 2: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach – which consists in tailor-made and innovative support throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management – ARGAN has grown strongly since it first started in 2000. The company recorded 184 million Euros in yearly rental income in 2023. Moreover, as of December 31, 2023, our portfolio consists in spaces of 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses all located in France, which are worth 3.7 billion Euros.

ARGAN’s development model takes into account all its stakeholders and aims at pursuing a growth path that is profitable, with a debt kept under control, while ensuring to fully minimise its environmental and societal impact.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





