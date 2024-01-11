ProStar Announces the Launch of an eStore to Facilitate Global Online Customer Purchases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, has announced the launch of its new eStore after a soft trial through December.



The new eStore is designed to revolutionize the purchasing experience for ProStar’s precision mapping solutions among both customers and distributors. Initial feedback and interest highlighted by unsolicited customer transactions have been promising.

The new e-commerce platform simplifies the acquisition of ProStar's precision mapping solutions through automated processes. Interested parties can now explore www.PointMan.com , click on “Buy PointMan Today”, set up an account, input credit card details, and download the app. Users can purchase an individual PointMan Plus license at $495, or immediately generate a secure cloud environment with PointMan Pro at $995.

“The introduction of our e-commerce store marks a significant milestone in ProStar’s Journey,” stated Louis Suchy, ProStar’s Chief Technology Officer. “This platform not only offers our clients unparalleled access to our products 24/7 and anywhere in the world where iOS is offered, but it also embodies our commitment to being the leader in both innovation and customer service.”

Notably, the marginal cost for customers acquiring PointMan products through the eStore is nearly zero, significantly reducing customer acquisition costs and enabling the Company’s salesforce to concentrate on larger opportunities. This ecommerce initiative underscores ProStar’s strategic goal to dominate the market, as global construction, and infrastructure sectors transition to digitized workflows over the next decade.

The implementation of the new e-commerce store brings advantages to both customers and the sales organization. For customers, it provides convenience, accessibility, and streamlined purchasing processes. Simultaneously, for PointMan distributors, the eStore extends ProStar’s marketing reach, enhances efficiency and scalability, and provides data-driven insights.

“Implementing our new e-commerce store introduces tremendous value-added benefits to both our customers and our sales process,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “For customers anywhere in the world, the store provides convenience, accessibility, and a streamlined purchasing process without any time zone restrictions. Simultaneously, for our channel partners and distributors, the store extends to them a new level of efficiency, scalability, and provides unparalleled value pricing for a comprehensive GIS solution. I am confident that the new eStore will increase ProStar’s footprint and market share worldwide.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 18 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

