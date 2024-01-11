Iridex Launches New Iridex 532® and Iridex 577® Lasers in US Market Marking 35 Years of Laser Innovation in Treating Retina Disorders & Glaucoma

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation, a global leader in innovative laser-based medical systems for the treatment of eye diseases, proudly announces the US launch of its next-generation platform Iridex 532® and Iridex 577® Lasers alongside its 35th anniversary celebration. The announcement was made ahead of their official showcase at the Hawaiian Eye and Retina 2024 Meeting from January 13-19, 2024.



Both lasers harness multiple treatment modes including continuous-wave and Iridex’ patented MicroPulse® Technology and an intuitive touchscreen interface providing a wide range of clinical control options and features to optimize the treatment of retinal disorders and glaucoma.

David Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex Corporation, said, “The launch of the new Iridex 532 and Iridex 577 Lasers stands as a testament to our 35 year heritage of providing advanced laser solutions to ophthalmologists worldwide. These innovations mark a pivotal moment for us, blending modern technology with user-centric design to ensure optimized treatments for retinal disorders and glaucoma.”

After previewing the new Iridex 577 nm Laser, Dr. Sam Mansour, Medical Director of the Virginia Retina Center, commented, “I was very pleased with the compact design and intuitive user interface. Its treatment-session recordings enhance therapeutic tracking from subsequent laser sessions, and the rapid maneuverability between console menus will undoubtedly improve patient flow. Having used Iridex laser systems for 30 years, I can attest to the highly dependable quality of their products."

Product Highlights:

Comprehensive Treatment Reports : Physicians can create detailed reports of treatment parameters for every procedure. These reports can be easily managed and downloaded to a USB drive.

: Physicians can create detailed reports of treatment parameters for every procedure. These reports can be easily managed and downloaded to a USB drive. Configurable Preset Filters : Customizable filters, allowing for simple program management and selection via the new preset management tool enabling customizable selections by procedure and by individual doctor.

: Customizable filters, allowing for simple program management and selection via the new preset management tool enabling customizable selections by procedure and by individual doctor. Enhanced User Experience : The multi-functional single control knob ensures simplified console navigation. Additionally, the 7” high-resolution touchscreen display offers an interactive experience, allowing physicians to navigate seamlessly between options.

: The multi-functional single control knob ensures simplified console navigation. Additionally, the 7” high-resolution touchscreen display offers an interactive experience, allowing physicians to navigate seamlessly between options. MicroPulse® Laser Applications: MicroPulse®, a laser delivery modality that adds fine control of photothermal effects in laser photocoagulation, is a tissue-sparing solution for the treatment of retinal diseases and glaucoma.

About Iridex Corporation In 2024, Iridex Corporation celebrates its 35th anniversary as a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Iridex, and MicroPulse® are registered trademarks of Iridex Corporation, Inc. © 2023 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

