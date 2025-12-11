Iridex Announces the Publication of an Independent Study Demonstrating Safe and Effective Retreatment with Transscleral Laser Treatment Using MicroPulse® Technology in Glaucoma Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced a recently published independent, retrospective study in Ophthalmology and Therapy. The study demonstrates that retreatment of transscleral laser treatment using MicroPulse® technology (MicroPulse TLT) can safely and effectively further reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma.1

The study, conducted at the University Eye Clinic Maastricht, aimed to assess the effectiveness, repeatability, and safety of retreatment in real-world clinical practice using MicroPulse TLT. The study included 76 eyes from patients with moderate to advanced glaucoma who underwent retreatment following variable responses to their primary procedure. Three months after retreatment, all patient groups demonstrated meaningful IOP reductions, ranging from approximately 25% to 35%, regardless of their prior response to the primary treatment.

“These findings support retreatment with MicroPulse TLT as a valuable option in glaucoma care, particularly for patients who experienced an initial IOP-lowering benefit that diminished over time,” said lead author Dr. Ronald de Crom. “The results also indicate that long-term success and repeatability is most favorable in patients who responded to the primary treatment, helping clinicians better identify candidates for retreatment.”

Retreatment timing varied widely across patient groups, reflecting the individualized nature of glaucoma management. On average, patients received their first retreatment as early as approximately 4 months in nonresponders and as late as more than 28 months in patients with late-attrition, depending on when the effect of the primary procedure began to diminish. Among the subset of patients who required a second retreatment, intervals ranged from about 3 months to nearly 2 years in enhancement cases. This variability demonstrates the procedure’s real-world flexibility in sustaining IOP control over time.

“We are encouraged by these new clinical data, which continue to validate MicroPulse TLT as a versatile and repeatable therapy for lowering IOP in patients across multiple stages of glaucoma,” said Patrick Mercer, President and CEO of Iridex. “This study reinforces what we hear from physicians globally, that MicroPulse TLT offers a valuable non-incisional option that can be tailored and repeated over time while maintaining a favorable safety profile. We remain committed to advancing clinical evidence and supporting ophthalmologists in delivering durable outcomes for their patients.”

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com

Media Contact

Joan Stauffer

jstauffer@iridex.com

For more information about Iridex technologies, visit www.iridex.com.

Iridex, the Iridex logo, MicroPulse®, the MicroPulse logo, Cyclo G6, MicroPulse P3®, and G-Probe® are registered trademarks of Iridex. ©2025 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

References

1. de Crom RMPC, Kujovic-Aleksov S, Webers Carroll AB, Berendschot Tos TJM, Beckers HJM. Efficacy, repeatability, and safety of retreatment with micropulse cyclophotocoagulation in the management of glaucoma. Ophthalmology and Therapy. 2025.