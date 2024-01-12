RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-01-12
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1100 +/- 1100
Total bid volume, SEK mln6,231
Volume sold, SEK mln1,100 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.096 %
Lowest yield2.096 %
Highest accepted yield2.096 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-01-12
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 500
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,970
Volume sold, SEK mln500 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.120 %
Lowest yield2.113 %
Highest accepted yield2.124 %
% accepted at highest yield       31.25 


Auction date2024-01-12
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 500
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,066
Volume sold, SEK mln500 
Number of bids24 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.313 %
Lowest yield2.298 %
Highest accepted yield2.318 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 


 