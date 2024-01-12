RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-01-12
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1100 +/- 1100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|6,231
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,100
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.096 %
|Lowest yield
|2.096 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.096 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-01-12
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,970
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.120 %
|Lowest yield
|2.113 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.124 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|31.25
|Auction date
|2024-01-12
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,066
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|24
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.313 %
|Lowest yield
|2.298 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.318 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00