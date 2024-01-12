TTM Technologies Donates $20,000 to Rise Against Hunger through Its TTM Chair of Community Service Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), has donated $20,000 to the international humanitarian organization, Rise Against Hunger, through its TTM Chair of Community Service Award. The donation was made on behalf of TTM's West Region and Global Headquarters as part of their efforts to help those in need.

TTM's West Region partnered with Rise Against Hunger to launch a two-day meal packaging event in May 2023, where employees volunteered to package nutritious meals for people in developing countries. The goal was to package 10,000 meals per site, totalling 60,000 packaged meals. Across the six events spread through each TTM location in California, 360 TTM volunteers packaged 60,912 meals, which have already been shipped to developing countries. Their efforts have helped feed 360,000 individuals, which equates to nearly 5 tons of nutritious and impactful meals.

The TTM Board of Directors and Executive Team established the TTM Chair of Community Service Award in recognition of retired TTM Board Chairman Robert Klatell's community leadership and public service. Every year, this award recognizes a team of employees who selflessly contribute their time and abilities to positively impact communities through their service.

Shawn Powers, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer said, "We are extremely proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication to this noble cause. Their efforts have significantly impacted many people's lives in developing countries, and we are honored to have made a positive contribution."

Megan Wolf, Donor Engagement Director for Rise Against Hunger, who was present at the global headquarters to receive the donation, thanked TTM for their generous donation and partnership in fighting hunger and malnutrition worldwide.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world.



