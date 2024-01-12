Dark Fiber Market to Cross USD 16.55 Billion by 2030 on Account of Surging Demand for Bandwidth and Rise of Internet of Things | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dark Fiber Market , as per the SNS Insider report, attained a valuation of USD 6.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Dark fiber refers to unused or unlit optical fibers that have been laid but are not currently in use. Unlike traditional fiber optics, which are actively transmitting data, dark fibers remain dormant until activated. This latent potential has given rise to a burgeoning market, with various growth drivers propelling the expansion of the dark fiber industry.

Key Players

Major vendors in the dark fiber market include AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies), Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Comcast Corporation, Consolidated Communications, Exa Infrastructure (GTT Communications), inc., CenturyLink, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Windstream Communications, Zayo Group, LLC, and other players are listed in a final report.

Market Analysis

In an era dominated by data-intensive applications, the demand for high-speed and high-capacity networks has skyrocketed. Dark fiber provides a scalable and cost-effective solution to meet this insatiable appetite for bandwidth. As businesses increasingly rely on data-intensive processes, from cloud computing to video streaming, the need for dark fiber networks becomes paramount. The global deployment of 5G networks is one of the primary catalysts fueling the dark fiber market. 5G technology requires a robust and extensive network infrastructure to support the anticipated surge in data traffic. Dark fiber, with its inherent ability to handle massive data loads and provide low-latency connectivity, is positioned as a fundamental component in the 5G ecosystem. The proliferation of IoT devices across various industries necessitates a reliable and high-capacity communication network. Dark fiber offers the required bandwidth and low latency crucial for seamless connectivity between the multitude of IoT devices. As smart cities, industrial automation, and IoT applications become more prevalent, the demand for dark fiber is set to escalate.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Single-mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Step-index Multimode Fiber

Graded-index Multimode Fiber

By Network Type

Metro

Long Haul

By Material

Glass

Plastic

By End User

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Telecommunication Industry

BFSI Industry

IT Enabled Services

Military and Aerospace Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Healthcare Industry

Railway Industry

Others (Manufacturing and Factory Automation)

Key Takeaway from Dark Fiber Market Study

The Multimode Fiber segment stands out as a pivotal force in the market, offering a versatile solution for high-speed data transmission. With its ability to support multiple modes of light propagation simultaneously, Multimode Fiber is a preferred choice for short-distance communications within data centers and enterprise networks.

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) play a crucial role in driving the demand for dark fiber. As the providers of internet services to businesses and consumers, ISPs require robust and scalable infrastructure to meet the ever-growing demands for bandwidth. Dark fiber provides ISPs with the flexibility to manage and expand their networks according to user needs, ensuring a reliable and high-performance internet experience.

Recent Developments

In a strategic move to bolster its network infrastructure, euNetworks has successfully concluded the acquisition of a dark fibre network in Belgium. The acquisition of the dark fibre network in Belgium provides euNetworks with a robust foundation to meet the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions.

In a strategic move aimed at fortifying its network capabilities, NGN Fiber has unveiled a new dark fibre route connecting Frankfurt to Berlin. The introduction of the Frankfurt to Berlin dark fibre route signifies a significant expansion of NGN Fiber's network footprint. Dark fibre, characterized by its unactivated optical fibers, empowers NGN Fiber to offer unparalleled bandwidth and low-latency connectivity between these two key economic hubs in Germany.

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the landscape of telecommunications, the dynamics of the dark fiber market play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. The drivers propelling the growth of the market are multifaceted, with the insatiable demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity standing out prominently. As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for robust and scalable communication infrastructure has intensified, driving the deployment of dark fiber networks. Moreover, the increasing adoption of bandwidth-intensive applications, such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud services, further amplifies the demand for dark fiber, as it offers unparalleled bandwidth capabilities and flexibility. However, amidst the flourishing prospects, certain restraints and challenges cast their shadows on the market. High installation costs and the complex process of deploying dark fiber networks can act as significant barriers, particularly for smaller enterprises. Additionally, the regulatory landscape and the intricacies of obtaining permits for laying dark fiber pose challenges that require strategic navigation.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a pioneer in the dark fiber market, driven by robust technological advancements and an insatiable appetite for high-speed connectivity. The region's early adoption of 5G technology and the burgeoning demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video streaming and cloud computing, have fueled the expansion of dark fiber networks. In Europe, the market is experiencing a surge propelled by the continent's commitment to digital transformation. Governments and enterprises alike are investing in expanding and upgrading their communication infrastructure to support the increasing reliance on data-intensive services. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a rapid proliferation of dark fiber networks, fueled by the unprecedented growth in internet penetration and the advent of emerging technologies.

Impact of Recession

The recession has ushered in a cautious approach among businesses, leading to a decline in capital expenditures, including investments in dark fiber infrastructure. Companies are reevaluating their budgets and prioritizing cost-cutting measures, affecting the demand for additional fiber-optic capacity. While the recession poses challenges to the dark fiber market, it also presents opportunities for adaptation and resilience. Dark fiber providers are exploring ways to optimize existing infrastructure, enhance service offerings, and forge strategic partnerships to weather the economic storm. Additionally, the increasing reliance on digital connectivity, driven by remote work and the demand for high-speed internet services, underscores the enduring importance of robust telecommunications networks, creating a potential avenue for the market to rebound.