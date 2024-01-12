12 January 2024

LSE Code: 3NGL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3x DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00BLRPRG98

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.10136 to USD 0.010136, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 28 November 2023, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 12 January 2024.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 12 January 2024.