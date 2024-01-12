FAT Brands Makes West Coast Debut of Co-Branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings

Iconic Burger and Wing Pairing Plants Roots in Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc. announces the grand opening of its inaugural West Coast co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant. Located at 1129 S. Fremont Avenue, Ste. E, Alhambra, Calif., the new location marks a milestone in the expansion of the co-branded model that brings together Johnny Rockets' iconic burgers and Hurricane Grill & Wings' fiery selection of beach-inspired wing flavors.

"Following the resounding success of our first Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings co-branded restaurant in Washington D.C., we're thrilled to introduce this unique concept to the West Coast,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Similar to Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings have great synergy together—both family-oriented brands with loyal followings. We anticipate a lot of excitement surrounding this opening in the Alhambra community.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. Guests visiting the all-new location can enjoy a classic Johnny Rockets’ meal, a juicy, cooked-to-order burger paired with crispy fries and a decadent, hand-spun shake.

Patrons looking for some heat can add Hurricane Wings’ classic bone-in and boneless jumbo wings to their meal. From Firecracker and Mango Habanero to Garlic Parm and Teriyaki, there is a wing flavor fit for every wing craving on the heat scale.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Jan. 12 to commemorate the new restaurant, which will kick off with a ribbon cutting with the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce at 11:00 a.m. Additionally, the first 100 hungry fans can score a free single original burger with no purchase necessary. Customers who miss the opening rush can stop by all day for free fries with any purchase.

The Alhambra Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings is located at 1129 S. Fremont Avenue, Suite E, Alhambra, CA, and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

