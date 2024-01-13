Shareholder Alert: Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems and Alaska Air Investigated by Johnson Fistel, LLP; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 4, 2024, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, was forced to make an emergency landing minutes after takeoff a panel of the plane (called a door plug) snapped off at 16,000 feet, several passengers experienced injuries requiring medical attention. Reports state that Alaska Airlines stopped flying one of its planes over the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii due to warnings from a cabin-pressurization system — yet keep flying it over land — is raising questions about whether the jet should have been in the air at all.



As a result, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, grounded 171 of the 737 Max 9 Boeing aircraft indefinitely, and has recently expanded its investigation to include Spirit Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier to Boeing.

If you are a current long-term shareholder of Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, or Alaska Air, you may have standing to hold the Company's harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

