Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Spirit, and Endeavour and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), and Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

On January 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines experienced an in-flight departure of an in-cabin door plug, causing the cabin to become depressurized and forcing an emergency landing. On January 6, 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a grounding order, stating that "Boeing 737-9 aircraft will remain grounded until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners" and that "[o]perators must also complete corrective action requirements based on findings from the inspections prior to bringing any aircraft back into service."

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 11.13%, to close at $28.20 per share on January 8, 2024.

Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF)

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour’s Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Sebastien de Montessus, following the Board’s investigation “into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal.” The Board stated that it had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals and that de Montessus had been terminated for serious misconduct with “immediate effect.”

On this news, Endeavour’s stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $19.50 per share on January 4, 2024.

