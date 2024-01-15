Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

 

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 08 January 2024 to 12 January 2024:

  Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
08 January 2024  88,000  147.36  12,967,680
09 January 2024  95,000  145.46  13,818,700
10 January 2024  93,000  144.83  13,469,190
11 January 2024  100,000  145.40  14,540,000
12 January 2024  95,000  145.71  13,842,450
Accumulated for the period 471,000 - 68,638,020
Accumulated under the programme 5,674,000 - 816,824,233

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 18,182,555 treasury shares corresponding to 2.922% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 08 January 2024 - 12 January 2024