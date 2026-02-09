Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
2 February 2026110,000154.7117,018,100
3 February 2026110,000154.9117,040,100
4 February 2026110,000155.5917,114,900
5 February 2026105,000156.0516,385,250
6 February 2026105,000156.4416,426,200
Accumulated for the period540,000-83,984,550
Accumulated under the programme1,370,000-211,646,250


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,308,326 treasury shares corresponding to 1.850% of the total share capital.

