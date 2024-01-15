Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 5/1/2024 69,900 538.42 37,635,642 Monday, 8 January 2024 1,600 549.70 879,520 Tuesday, 9 January 2024 1,700 560.05 952,085 Wednesday, 10 January 2024 1,600 559.95 895,920 Thursday, 11 January 2024 1,700 565.89 962,013 Friday, 12 January 2024 1,400 566.04 792,456 In the period 8/1/2024 - 12/1/2024 8,000 560.25 4,481,994 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 12/1/2024 77,900 540.66 42,117,636 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,052,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.05% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments