Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 5/1/2024
|69,900
|538.42
|37,635,642
|Monday, 8 January 2024
|1,600
|549.70
|879,520
|Tuesday, 9 January 2024
|1,700
|560.05
|952,085
|Wednesday, 10 January 2024
|1,600
|559.95
|895,920
|Thursday, 11 January 2024
|1,700
|565.89
|962,013
|Friday, 12 January 2024
|1,400
|566.04
|792,456
|In the period 8/1/2024 - 12/1/2024
|8,000
|560.25
|4,481,994
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 12/1/2024
|77,900
|540.66
|42,117,636
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,052,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.05% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
