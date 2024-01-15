Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2024 February 15, 2024 $0.01 February 29, 2024 March 15, 2024 $0.01 March 31, 2024 April 15, 2024 $0.01 April 30, 2024 May 15, 2024 $0.01 May 31, 2024 June 17, 2024 $0.01 June 30, 2024 July 15, 2024 $0.01 July 31, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.01 August 31, 2024 September 16, 2024 $0.01 September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024 $0.01 October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.01 November 30, 2024 December 16, 2024 $0.01 December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025 $0.01