Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2024February 15, 2024$0.01
February 29, 2024March 15, 2024$0.01
March 31, 2024April 15, 2024$0.01
April 30, 2024May 15, 2024$0.01
May 31, 2024June 17, 2024$0.01
June 30, 2024July 15, 2024$0.01
July 31, 2024August 15, 2024$0.01
August 31, 2024September 16, 2024$0.01
September 30, 2024October 15, 2024$0.01
October 31, 2024November 15, 2024$0.01
November 30, 2024December 16, 2024$0.01
December 31, 2024January 15, 2025$0.01
 

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.