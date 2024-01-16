Anti-Aging Agents Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 Amid Surging Growth in China

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Agents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest global strategic business report on Anti-Aging Agents has been introduced, signaling robust growth in the sector. The vitality and resilience of the market are evident as the international demand for anti-aging products shows no signs of slowing down. According to recent analysis, the Anti-Aging Agents market, which amassed a valuation of US$903.4 million in 2022, is on an upward trajectory to attain a market size of US$1.7 billion by the year 2030. This marks an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% over the eight-year forecast period.

In a detailed geographical analysis, the United States represents a significant market share with an estimated market size of US$246.1 million as of 2022. The report underlines noteworthy expansion in the Chinese market, projected to skyrocket with a stellar CAGR of 13.2%. Such growth figures position China as a pivotal player in the global market until the end of the decade. Other countries, including Japan and Canada, are predicted to exhibit solid growth rates of 4.5% and 6.5% respectively.

European markets, too, demonstrate promising tendencies with Germany, in particular, forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.6%. This region-specific perspective is crucial in understanding the diverse growth trends shaping the Anti-Aging Agents industry.

The report features a rigorous competitive analysis with a total of 43 prominent participants. This global competitiveness section offers valuable insights regarding the market shares held by key industry players. Furthermore, it studies their market presence across various geographies classifying them into Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial categories.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $903.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

