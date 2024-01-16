|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
16 January 2024
Company Announcement number 5/2024
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|4.00 %
|28S
|Annuity*
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2056
*) with option on up to 30 years interest only.
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment