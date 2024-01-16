Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

16 January 2024



Company Announcement number 5/2024

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
4.00 %28SAnnuity*31-08-202601-10-2056

*) with option on up to 30 years interest only.


The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

