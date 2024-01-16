To

16 January 2024







Company Announcement number 5/2024

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 4.00 % 28S Annuity* 31-08-2026 01-10-2056

*) with option on up to 30 years interest only.





The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

