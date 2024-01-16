Verisk Partners with Chief Claims Officers to Create Claims Advisory Board

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the ever-evolving needs of claims organizations and to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions and value, Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has formed the Verisk Claims Advisory Board. Comprised of a group of former chief claims officers across the insurance industry, the Board will advise Verisk’s Claims Solutions on its innovation roadmap to ensure the company is enriching the claims ecosystem by continuing to streamline client workflows, improve claims management and support superior customer experiences. The wealth of industry experience from the experts on this Board will help Verisk drive the industry forward with the latest in thought leadership and industry-leading products and solutions.

The Verisk Claims Advisory Board is comprised of the following experts:

• Eric Brandt – Eric Brandt has more than 30 years’ experience leading technology and operations across consumer, commercial, and group benefits lines of business. He has held C-Suite roles at insure-techs, niche specialty casualty firms, and Fortune 100 companies. His current role is President, Second Horizon Solutions, LLC where he is focused on advisory, consultancy and working with nonprofits.

• Darla Finchum – After spending her entire career in the Property and Casualty industry, Darla Finchum is currently working as an independent consultant and advisor to the industry focusing on insure-tech companies. Finchum also spends time providing executive coaching to young professionals. Prior to her current consulting and coaching role, Finchum was Head of the Integration Management Office for Farmers Group, Inc.

• Grace Hanson – Grace Hanson has deep experience in the C-suite with start-up insurers, insure-techs and legacy carriers spanning multiple commercial and personal product lines in the U.S., Bermuda, London and global markets. Hanson has held multiple senior claims executive roles where she embedded digital technology and transformed claims operations leveraging data and analytics including, Hippo Analytics’ first Chief Claims Officer, Global CCO for Hiscox Plc and CCO of Homesite.

• Ken Rosen – Ken Rosen is the president & founder of Rosen Consulting Solutions, LLC, an organization focused on the Property & Casualty insurance vertical. Rosen is focused on advising senior leaders of companies that support the P&C industry to better serve customers while driving efficiencies and growing revenue. Previously, Rosen served as the Chief Claims Officer of USAA as well as the Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer of the Allstate Corporation with full operating and financial responsibility for the company’s P&C auto and property claims organization.



• Mike Sieger – Mike Sieger brings to the council extensive experience and leadership in the automotive insurance industry from over three decades with Progressive Insurance. Sieger possesses strong public company executive management experience, as well as significant strategic planning and operational experience. Sieger retired from Progressive in January 2022, where he served as its Claims President since 2015 and currently serves on several Boards.

“At Verisk, we value learning and collaboration as important and effective ways to continue moving the industry forward through value co-creation with customer and ecosystem partners,” said Maroun Mourad, president, Verisk Claims Solutions. “We are excited to begin our work with the Verisk Claims Advisory Board and are confident that through their partnership and ongoing guidance, we will continue to deliver innovative and impactful value-adding solutions that will help meet the ever-changing needs of our clients throughout the entire claims ecosystem.”

Verisk is a leading source of information about insurance risk. It draws upon vast experience in data management and expertise in predictive modeling and develops practical tools that integrate into customers’ workflow to streamline end-to-end claims management, improve claims outcomes, and fight fraud with tools, analytics, and proprietary databases.



About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

