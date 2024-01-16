Changes in composition of the Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS decided to amend the composition of the Audit Committee by appointing Supervisory Board member Jaan Liitmäe as a new member. The amendment will enter into force as of January 2024. Bigbank AS Audit Committee continues with three members: Vahur Voll (the Chairman), Sven Raba and Jaan Liitmäe.



Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.ee) is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total balance sheet exceeds 2 billion euros.

