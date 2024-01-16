Proto Launches RetailSage: Holographic Conversational AI for Products

New York, NY, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. announced today at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, the launch of RetailSage, the holographic conversational AI platform for retail. RetailSage brings products to life by combining the engaging experience of holograms with Proto’s conversational AI, providing product expertise, recommendations, and more in response to customer queries. Hi-fidelity, interactive volumetric images can be displayed on Proto units of various sizes and provide realistic customer driven product demonstrations, without the need for physical inventory.





“RetailSage is like being able to discuss any aspect of a product manual without having to go to an app or look for a sales associate,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “It’s essentially products that sell themselves. And customers who can get real answers to their questions while interacting with holograms will be happier with their decisions and be more satisfied overall. We’re going to change shopping for good.”

Watch a short RetailSage video demo from Proto CEO David Nussbaum



For the retailer, in addition to creating an immersive interactive experience customers will remember, RetailSage provides a way to reduce physical inventory and storage costs, reduce environmental impact with fewer display materials, and reduce shrinkage and returns. The interactions with customers provide insights from integrated data sources, learn from customer behavior and preferences, discover new directions for personalized customer offers and improve inventory and marketing decisions.









"Our vision with RetailSage was to blend the digital and physical aspects of retail in a way that’s never been done before,” said Raffi Kryszek, Head of Product and AI Innovation.”The AI-driven holographic interactions provide customers with an immersive and informative experience, while giving retailers a powerful tool to optimize staffing and operational efficiency."

RetailSage is the followup to the launch of ProtoGPT in September, which created the world’s first AI hologram avatars. ProtoGPT is already being tested and implemented by Proto’s Fortune 500 clients around the world in retail, finance, healthcare, hospitality and more.

Proto is the original, patented hologram machine and the platform that makes holoportation a reality. The 4x CES Innovation Award winner continues to lead the field it created with showrooms and clients on six continents and projects and activations involving brands such as H&M, Walmart, Target, Nike, Adidas, Verizon, Burberry, IWC, Johnnie Walker, the Brooklyn Nets and others.





Proto is at NRF 2024 as part of the Amazon AWS booth, showing hologram and AI solutions for retail. Booth #6020.

For more information about Proto and RetailSage, and for a demo at NRF, contact: owen@protohologram.com

