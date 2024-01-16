DFCU Financial Recognized as a Top Credit Union by Newsweek Magazine

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial has proudly secured its place among the nation's top credit unions, according to Newsweek magazine, placing the credit union in the esteemed top 5% of financial institutions. This recognition reflects DFCU's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional banking services and member financial stability.



"Being recognized as a top credit union by Newsweek is a testament to our dedication to our members and the community," said Ryan Goldberg, President & Chief Executive Officer of DFCU Financial. "We take pride in our unique credit union structure, which allows us to focus on our members’ financial well-being with integrity and professionalism."

What sets this independent study apart is the depth and breadth of data considered, going beyond customer satisfaction. More than 35,000 participants were surveyed to assess their experiences across 12 categories and 75 evaluation criteria. This process garnered more than 140,000 reviews from banks and credit unions nationwide, totaling approximately 9,440 institutions.

Furthermore, the evaluation delved into critical aspects of operations and reputation, such as profitability, financial relevance, risk management, stability, and even online perception as the assessment included an impressive collection of 1.3 million social media reviews and a staggering 148 million Apple App Store and Google Play Store reviews.

DFCU's remarkable performance in these areas earned the institution national acclaim, underscoring the commitment of their employees in delivering top-tier banking services and positively impacting Michigan and Tampa Bay. Throughout its 74-year history, the institution has consistently provided trusted financial services to its members and the community. DFCU leadership is immensely grateful to its loyal members and dedicated staff for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone.