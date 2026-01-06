DFCU Financial Celebrates 20 Years of Cash Back, Returning More Than $500 Million to Members

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial announced the distribution of $18.7 million in cash back to eligible members, marking 20 years of its Cash Back program. Since the program launched in 2006, DFCU Financial has returned more than $510 million to its members, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to sharing success with the people it serves.

This year’s distribution reflects the strength of the credit union and the value of its member-owned structure. The Cash Back program rewards members based on the depth of their relationship with DFCU Financial, including checking and savings accounts, IRAs, and loans. This approach ensures that both savers and borrowers benefit, while encouraging strong financial relationships focused on member value.

“Celebrating 20 years of Cash Back is an important milestone for our organization,” said Ryan Goldberg, President and CEO of DFCU Financial. “Distributing $18.7 million this year, and more than a half a billion dollars since the program began, reflects who we are as an organization. Sharing our success is not a one-time event. It is part of how we put members first.”

For two decades, the Cash Back program has played an important role in how DFCU Financial shares its success with members, delivering value year after year while reinforcing the benefits of credit union membership.

As DFCU Financial marks this milestone, the credit union continues to reinvest in its membership through expanded community and business support, along with ongoing growth of its branch network. New and upcoming locations are designed to provide members with more options, easier access, and greater convenience, while maintaining the personal service and relationships they expect. These efforts reflect DFCU Financial’s commitment to long-term growth, strong communities, and shared success.

For more information and to find out how you can join, call 888.336.2700 or visit dfcufinancial.com .

While the DFCU Financial Board of Directors intends to pay Cash Back every year, and has done so since 2006, Cash Back is not guaranteed and will depend on our financial performance and other factors. Annual Cash Back payments are limited to an aggregate of $10,000 for each tax-reported owner. The IRS requires that Cash Back for an IRA be paid to the same IRA account and that it be open when Cash Back is deposited. Cash Back to Commercial/Business Banking members is subject to additional terms. Anyone who causes DFCU Financial a loss for any reason is not eligible for Cash Back.

About DFCU Financial

DFCU Financial is a leading Michigan-based credit union founded in 1950. With more than 240,000 members and assets nearing $8 billion, DFCU has 28 full-service branches in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, MI, as well as five in the Tampa Bay area, one in Naples, FL and one in Ft. Myers, FL, and two in Central Florida – Winter Park and Longwood. Each location is staffed by local financial specialists uniquely qualified to help members and businesses achieve important financial milestones. DFCU offers a wide range of financial products and services, along with unique member benefits, including industry-leading Cash Back program.

Recognized by Newsweek Magazine as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2026, DFCU Financial has earned additional recognition from Forbes and S&P Global Market Intelligence for its performance. The credit union’s Cash Back program has returned more than half a billion dollars to members over 20 years.