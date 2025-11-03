DFCU Financial Completes Winter Park National Bank Acquisition and Expands Presence Across Central Florida

DEARBORN, Mich. and WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial, one of Michigan’s largest and most trusted credit unions, and Winter Park National Bank, a leading Central Florida community bank, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. All Winter Park National Bank locations are now operating under the DFCU Financial name.

The transaction marks a significant step in DFCU Financial’s continued growth and commitment to the Florida market, creating a stronger, more comprehensive financial institution for members across both Michigan and Florida.

“With this acquisition, we’ve united two organizations that share a passion for member success and community impact,” said Ryan Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of DFCU Financial. “Leveraging Winter Park’s deep local relationships and DFCU’s scale and resources, we’re able to deliver more comprehensive, competitive, and innovative financial solutions to serve members across Central Florida and beyond.”

All former Winter Park National Bank clients are now members of DFCU Financial. DFCU Financial’s full product and service offerings will be available at all Central Florida locations after a full systems integration, expected in March 2026.

Within Florida, DFCU Financial proudly serves individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in the six-county Tampa Bay region, the three-county Southwest Florida region, and now in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Sumter counties.

As part of the integration, David Dotherow, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Winter Park National Bank, has been appointed Central Florida Area President for DFCU Financial. In this leadership role, Dotherow will continue to guide growth, strengthen community relationships, and lead local business development efforts.



“This marks an exciting new chapter for our clients, community and team,” said David Dotherow, Central Florida Area President of DFCU Financial. “By joining DFCU Financial, we’re combining trusted local expertise with the strength and resources of a 75-year-old credit union. Together, we’re expanding opportunities for our members and deepening our commitment to Central Florida.”

DFCU Financial was advised by the investment banking firm Donnelly Penman & Partners, Inc., and the law firm Honigman LLP. WPNB was advised by the investment banking firm Hovde Group, LLC, and the law firm Smith Mackinnon, PA.

About DFCU Financial

DFCU Financial is a leading Michigan-based credit union founded in 1950. With more than 240,000 members and assets nearing $8 billion, DFCU has 28 full-service branches in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, MI, as well as five in the Tampa Bay area, one in Naples, FL and one in Ft. Myers, FL, and two in Central Florida – Winter Park and Longwood. Each location is staffed by local financial specialists uniquely qualified to help members and businesses achieve important financial milestones. DFCU offers a wide range of financial products and services, and is dedicated to providing value through competitive rates, excellent member service, and unique member benefits like its industry-leading Cash Back program. For more information, visit dfcufinancial.com.

