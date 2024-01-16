Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors Rebrands as Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors and Appoints Ron Bastin as Co-Managing Director

Toronto, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. is proud to announce a strategic rebranding of Nicola Blackwood Realty Advisors to Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors (NIRA), marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution. The rebrand reflects a commitment to providing unparalleled real estate investment advisory, asset management, and transaction management services to a diverse clientele.

Underlining this transformative phase, the firm is announcing the appointment of Ron Bastin as Co-Managing Director alongside John Hayes, as a strategic move in succession planning. With an exceptional track record working with Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) since 2020 and extensive industry knowledge, Ron brings invaluable leadership to the team and further bridges and creates synergies between NIRA and NWRE.

This evolution is designed to fortify client servicing by leveraging a full national platform, offering enhanced capabilities to meet the diverse needs of our clientele. Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors specializes in catering to a wide range of clients, including Canadian pension funds, foreign investors, private investors, and both public and private sector companies. The comprehensive suite of services encompasses real estate investment advisory, asset management, and transaction management. What sets NIRA apart is the firm’s dual perspective, derived from decades of experience in acting for both owners and users of real estate.

NIRA's primary focus is on institutional capital. Clients benefit from NIRA’s expertise, gained over several decades of developing, acquiring, divesting, managing, and leasing industrial, office, and retail properties across Canada and the United States. This strategic alignment positions NIRA as a key player in the real estate investment landscape.

"We are pleased to unveil our new identity as Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors and welcome Ron Bastin to our leadership team," said John Hayes, Managing Director at Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors. "This evolution represents our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional services and insights to our clients, as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of real estate investment."

About Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors

Nicola Institutional Realty Advisors, a fully owned subsidiary of Nicola Wealth Management Ltd., provides real estate investment advisory, asset management, and transaction management services to Canadian pension funds, foreign investors, private investors, and both public and private sector companies to assist them in achieving their investment and corporate real estate objectives.

For more information, please visit: https://nicolawealth.com/institutional-realty-advisors