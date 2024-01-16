A Year of Exceptional Growth for The Columbus Organization’s Professional Clinical Staffing Team

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization (Columbus), a consistent leader in clinical staffing, proudly marks a year of exceptional expansion and technological advancements. This period of strategic growth further exemplifies its Professional Clinical Staffing division's commitment to delivering unparalleled opportunities for healthcare professionals and addressing evolving needs across the nation.



Key highlights of strategic expansion across the country

Federal healthcare staffing opportunities: Columbus secured a pivotal federal agreement, enhancing our ability to serve military members, their families, and retired military veterans. This initiative introduces 50 unique key positions, including psychologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and psychiatrists, addressing unique healthcare needs and playing a crucial role in diversifying our business. This opportunity allows us to provide services across 16 military treatment facilities/air force bases within five states, including Nevada, Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, and California.





Vermont: Columbus expanded its psychiatry services in the state of Vermont, developing new partnerships and strategically placing top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners to support the region's psychiatric and mental healthcare needs.





Delaware: Broadened healthcare services for youth, children, and their families. This collaboration allowed us to staff positions encompassing psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed and master’s level clinical social workers, and registered nurses. This expansion highlights our dedication to delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions.





Washington, D.C.: Columbus drove positive changes in the healthcare and education sectors by placing dedicated school psychologists, enhancing specialized psychology opportunities, and fueling impactful advancements in the region.





Maryland: Columbus responded to local needs in Maryland, expanding education services and introducing Speech Language Pathology Assistants (SLPA). In addition, Columbus opened our scope to virtual services, providing virtual opportunities as well. This innovative approach emphasizes our commitment to helping every student achieve their full potential.





Ohio: Columbus is now partnering with a master service provider for both medical and non-medical services to all state psychiatric hospitals and Department of Corrections.





Nevada: Columbus expanded its speech services in Nevada, introducing virtual opportunities to assist the district-wide effort to ensure every child has the appropriate supports to succeed academically.





California: Columbus expanded partnerships across the state in the regional center system and with various service providers. Columbus initiated services with crisis stabilization homes focused on empowering individuals, and ultimately enabling them to go back into the community.



Enhancing our commitment to excellence, Columbus has also made significant investments in technology, revolutionizing the recruitment process. To support our clients and clinicians, we have accelerated our integration of innovation including a state-of-the-art Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and artificial intelligence (AI). These advancements enhance seamless matches between qualified candidates and open job orders, expand reach, nurture relationships, and increase speed to market.

Columbus’ Professional Clinical Staffing division looks forward to sharing additional exciting developments in 2024, and stands poised for a year of continued innovation, and impactful contributions to the evolving landscape of healthcare staffing.

About The Columbus Organization

For 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.