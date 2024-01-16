ProVen VCT plc: Statement re. Offer for Subscription

ProVen VCT plc (LEI: 21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75)

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (LEI: 213800K1RM776QM8XG84)

(together the "Companies" and each being a "Company")

16 January 2024



Publication of Prospectus

The Companies announce that they have today published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of an offer for subscription to raise up to £30,000,000 in aggregate by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies ("New Ordinary Shares"), with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10,000,000 in aggregate (each Company raising a maximum of £20,000,000 including the over-allotment facility), payable in full in cash on application (the “Offer”).

The Offer opens on 16 January 2024 and will close not later than 3.00 p.m. on Thursday 4 April 2024 in respect of the 2023/2024 Offer and not later than 3.00 p.m. on Friday 28 June 2024 in respect of the 2024/2025 Offer, or as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed. The directors of each of the Companies may decide to extend the 2024/2025 Offer in respect of their Company at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 31 December 2024.

Applicants (and their spouses/civil partners) who had an existing shareholding in one of the Companies on 15 January 2024, and whose valid Application forms part of the first £5 million of valid Applications for each Company and is received by 3 p.m. on Friday 16 February 2024, will be entitled to additional New Ordinary Shares with an aggregate subscription price equivalent to 1% of the amount subscribed.

All other Applicants whose valid Application forms part of the first £5 million of valid Applications for each Company and is received by 3 p.m. on Friday 16 February 2024 will be entitled to additional New Ordinary Shares with an aggregate subscription price equivalent to 0.5% of the amount subscribed.

The subscription price of the additional New Ordinary Shares to be received by early applicants will be met by Beringea LLP, the Companies' investment manager ("Beringea").

Pursuant to an agreement dated 16 January 2024 between, inter alia, the Companies and Beringea, Beringea will receive a fee (the "Fee") for acting as promoter of the Offer equal to three and a half (3.5) per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer from applications received directly from investors and three (3) per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer from applications received through a financial adviser or an execution-only broker. Out of the Fee Beringea will pay all costs, agreed between the Companies and Beringea, including charges and expenses, of or incidental to the Offer.

The payment of the Fee is a smaller related party transaction to be entered into between each of the Companies and Beringea under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

To obtain a copy of the Securities Note, investors and Financial Advisers should call Beringea, on 020 7845 7820. A downloadable version of the Securities Note will shortly be available from www.proveninvestments.co.uk .

A copy of the Prospectus is available, free of charge, from the registered office of the Companies and Beringea at:

Charter House

55 Drury Lane

London WC2B 5SQ

Copies of the Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following web-site address:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820