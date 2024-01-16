Renault Group: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract - December 31, 2023

|Regulated Information
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2023:
- 71 628 shares,
- € 23,305,184.
In the second half of 2023, were carried out:
- 12,269 purchase transactions for 2,498,726 shares and € 91,801,586.
- 14,467 sale transactions for 2,456,687 shares and € 90,344,132.
For information:
1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 29,589 shares,
- € 24,762,642
2. In the first half of 2023, were carried out:
- 24,346 purchase transactions for 4,816,809 shares and € 177,991,536
- 32,349 sale transactions for 4,898,720 shares and € 180,777,511
3. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share,
- € 25,000,000.
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
