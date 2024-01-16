Renault Group: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract - December 31, 2023

Regulated Information

January 16, 2024

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2023:

  • 71 628 shares,
  • € 23,305,184.

In the second half of 2023, were carried out:

  • 12,269 purchase transactions for 2,498,726 shares and € 91,801,586.
  • 14,467 sale transactions for 2,456,687 shares and € 90,344,132.

For information:

1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 29,589 shares,
  • € 24,762,642

2. In the first half of 2023, were carried out:

  • 24,346 purchase transactions for 4,816,809 shares and € 177,991,536
  • 32,349 sale transactions for 4,898,720 shares and € 180,777,511

3. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 0 share,
  • € 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

