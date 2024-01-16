Quarterly Report Investor Webinar

Perth, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perth, Western Australia/January 17, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday January 24, 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday January 24, 2024



Perth – 6:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday January 23, 2024



Vancouver – 2:00pm



Toronto – 5:00pm UK: Tuesday January 23, 2024



London – 10:00pm





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3puWYfHcSVyB8ddNzb2ytA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 893 3014 5956

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keGBWoa4iM

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Executive Chairman.



