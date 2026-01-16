Bagoe Accident

Perth, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAGOÉ ACCIDENT
Perth, Western Australia/January 16, 2026/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) regrets to advise that one of our colleagues, Mr Moussa Doumbia, an employee of our ore haulage contractor Binkadi, was fatally injured in an offsite vehicle accident near our Bagoé Gold Mine, part of the Sissingué complex in Côte d’Ivoire, on Thursday January 15, 2026.
We express our deepest sympathies to Mr Doumbia’s family, and both Perseus and Binkadi are providing support to help the family through this difficult time. Perseus is also offering support to our entire team at the Sissingué complex as they come to terms with this tragic loss of a colleague.
Perseus has commenced an investigation into the accident and are consulting with the relevant Ivorian Authorities.
This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.
