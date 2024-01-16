AssetMark Launches Tax Management Services to Help Advisors Unlock Tax Efficiencies for Their Clients

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a wealth management platform powering independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced the launch of its new Tax Management Services, a testament to its commitment to advisors' needs and preferences. The comprehensive and user-friendly set of solutions helps drive better outcomes on taxable assets through a personalized process that is straightforward and seamless for both advisors and clients.



“Advisors have long sought a robust tax management solution, and we've delivered,” said David McNatt, Head of Investment Solutions at AssetMark. “Our Tax Management Services provide advisors with the power to tailor portfolio strategies for each client's unique financial goals, risk tolerance, and tax sensitivities, all within a seamless, client-centric process.”

Driven by advisors' strong demand for a top-tier tax management solution, AssetMark developed a comprehensive suite of services, including tax transition, tax-efficient rebalancing, tax loss harvesting, and client-directed activity. The Tax Management Services can help moderate the impact of capital gains taxes on performance returns and investing outcomes. The intuitive digital platform enables advisors to personalize plans to each client’s unique needs, including tax sensitivities, risk tolerance, realized capital gains budget and investment preferences, on an ongoing basis. It also provides comprehensive reporting, allowing advisors to regularly quantify and reinforce their positive impact and value to their clients.

“In today's competitive landscape, advisors need every tool at their disposal to differentiate their services and deliver exceptional value that enables them to retain and deepen relationships with existing clients while growing their business. Tax planning is in high demand from investors, particularly from high-net-worth and emerging affluent clients who require more complex wealth management. AssetMark’s new turnkey solution allows advisors to stay in control while leaving the heavy lifting to us. This was a collaborative effort with our clients, and with Tax Management Services, advisors can differentiate their practices and help deliver optimized investor outcomes,” said McNatt.

AssetMark's Tax Management Services operate seamlessly for both asset transitions and ongoing management, providing the automation and scale for advisors to continuously assess potential tax-loss harvesting and optimization opportunities across all enrolled portfolios.

For more information on AssetMark’s Tax Management Services, visit www.assetmark.com/tax-management-services.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,300 financial advisors and 251,000 investor households. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $99.6 billion in platform assets.

