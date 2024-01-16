Winnebago Industries’ Premium RV Brands Offer Consumers Full Range of Motorized and Towable RV options at 2024 Florida RV SuperShow

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, is showcasing its industry-leading lineup of new models and features from the company’s portfolio of premium RV brands – Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Newmar – at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Florida, January 17-21, 2024. Winnebago Industries’ brands will feature new models and floorplans across a full range of motorized, travel trailer, toy-hauler and fifth-wheel RVs, all highlighting the latest innovations designed to enhance consumers’ experiences and enable them to enjoy the outdoors on their terms.



“Whether a consumer is interested cruising to national parks, tailgating, entertaining or setting up a basecamp for weekend adventures, our brands have a product that can support their lifestyle and elevate their time outside,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO, Michael Happe. “And while each of our brands is unique in its legacy, they are united in a pursuit of excellence through quality, innovation, and service. Our team is excited to show consumers new ways to connect with the outdoors at the Florida RV Show through a best-in-class product offering at a variety of price points.”

Winnebago

Winnebago is one of the most trusted and durable recreational vehicle and outdoor brands, with a range of product lines rooted in high quality, safety, and customer care – from camper vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. At the Florida RV SuperShow, with over 100 RVs on display, the flagship Winnebago brand will showcase several recently announced innovations including five new products: View / Navion featuring the all-new Winnebago Connect digital platform, EKKO Sprinter, Revel featuring the all-new Winnebago Power system, Access and M-Series travel trailers.

In addition, show attendees can explore new Class A floorplans, innovative pop-top designs and several products will feature stylish new interiors.

Grand Design RV

Grand Design is a fast-moving innovator of travel trailers and fifth wheels that package industry-best features, function, and design into one unique product. At the Florida RV SuperShow, Grand Design will showcase new products, floorplans, and features across its brands, including standardized equipment enhancements, such as TravlFi Ready Internet and an anti-lock braking system (ABS), now standard across many models.

Tampa will also mark the debut of the Grand Design Influence fifth-wheel line. The all-new Influence models have abundant space and amenities, similar to the industry-leading Solitude fifth-wheels, packaged at a more affordable price point. Additionally, Reflection 100 Series fifth-wheels will be on display for consumers seeking shorter models without sacrificing full features.

Several products will introduce new floorplans, including two for the industry-leading Momentum toy hauler, the Imagine, as well as Transcend, allowing consumers to find an RV layout best suited to their needs and at a price-point that works for a variety of budgets.

Newmar

For more than 50 years, each Newmar coach has been individually handcrafted to provide customers an unrivaled luxury outdoor experience. At the Florida RV SuperShow, over 30 coaches will be on display including Class A Gas, Class A Diesel, and Super C models, with both super C models featuring a new dash design and Detroit safety system.

The number one selling diesel on the market, Dutch Star, will highlight new floorplans with a full pass-through storage compartment alongside new floorplans in the Mountain Aire, Supreme Aire, and Super Star coaches. The team will also be joined by Newmar Ambassadors Tom and Stacie Langland of RV America Y'all.

Learn more about these products and others featured at the Florida RV SuperShow on the Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com