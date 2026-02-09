Chris-Craft elevates the boating experience with a reimagined Launch 27 designed for effortless enjoyment

MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris-Craft, America’s Boatbuilder Since 1874, will unveil the all-new Launch 27 at the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, February 11–15 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Reimagined from bow to stern, the next-generation Launch 27 blends modern performance with timeless design, offering boaters a more refined, more connected and more effortless experience on the water.

For more than 25 years, the Launch 27 has been one of the most beloved models in the Chris-Craft portfolio—known for its iconic silhouette, smooth ride and unmistakable craftsmanship. The newly redesigned model elevates everything owners love: richer materials, enhanced comfort, and advanced technology that brings luxury and usability together in a fresh, contemporary expression of a Chris-Craft classic.

“The Launch 27 has long been an iconic model in the Chris-Craft portfolio, and we set out to thoughtfully reimagine the boat—building upon its timeless foundation of classic elegance, design excellence, and exceptional craftsmanship,” said Ron Berman, engineering lead at Chris-Craft. “Our goal was to seamlessly integrate the latest marine technologies to elevate performance, comfort and the overall on-water experience.

The exterior design of the Launch 27 has a sleek sporty profile, combining stainless steel, teak and hardware for an elegant appearance. A cross-curve glass windshield blends seamlessly into the design.

The interior is spacious with abundant seating and puts passenger experience above all else. Every detail of the upholstery design has been elevated. The cockpit includes folding steps with grab rail system that provide easy access to and from the cockpit. Additionally, the cockpit includes large storage compartments beneath the seat cushions, a teak table and recessed side storage with cup holders and accent lighting. Wrap around seating in the bow area provides a spacious and comfortable seating arrangement. Standard on the Launch 27 is a concealed Bimini top that stows neatly out of sight when not in use, ensuring maximum comfort without compromising the boat’s clean lines. For the first time, customers can also opt for a power Bimini that deploys at the push of a button—an innovative feature designed to make time on the water easier and more enjoyable.

The Launch 27’s helm provides the feeling of driving a sports car with classic and sporty touchpoints. The Innovative Chris-Craft User interface elevates the experience with a new Garmin 1543 XSV Ultrawide display that allows for audio, switching, engine data, sonar and navigation information integration in a single Interface. The standard audio system includes a Fusion source unit and 4 JL Sport grill M3 speakers. The available premium audio system delivers an elevated listening experience, featuring custom‑tuned JL Audio speakers engineered exclusively for Chris‑Craft.

Celebrated for bringing the family together in style, the boat features a full beam wrap around swim platform with a manual swim step and safety interlock function. The engine hatch includes fixed sun pads and removable center section for easy access to the cockpit.

“As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday this year, it’s worth noting that the Chris-Craft story is an American story,” said Chris-Craft President Steve Heese. “For more than 150 years, we have carved out a proud place in our nation’s history and in the hearts of boat lovers around the world. We are committed to building on this legacy by investing in new technologies and designs that expand our offerings and upholding the Chris-Craft standards of excellence in boat design,”

For more information about the Launch 27 from Chris-Craft, visit www.chriscraft.com. To see the boat at its world debut at the Miami International Boat Show, please visit the Miami Beach Convention Center – MB 1966.

ABOUT CHRIS-CRAFT

Chris-Craft, America's Boatbuilder Since 1874, leads the industry in craftsmanship and quality which represents the company's enduring devotion to its proud past. Chris-Craft is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and has developed the following sterndrive and outboard power boat models for the 2026 Collection: The Sportster, Launch, Launch GT, Calypso and the Catalina; which range in length from 25 to 35 feet. For more information, please visit: www.chriscraft.com. Chris-Craft is a fully owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 68-year-old manufacturer of innovative outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information, contact:

Allison Scharnow, Chris-Craft

+1 (305) 360-6821 | allison@chriscraft.com