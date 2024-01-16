Banana Flour Market to surpass $1.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The banana flour market valuation is predicted to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The escalating demand from individuals adhering to gluten-free and paleo diets is the major factor propelling the market growth. Banana flour has emerged as a favored alternative for meeting the dietary preferences of consumers seeking gluten-free and paleo-friendly options. Owing to its natural gluten-free composition and compatibility with paleo dietary principles, banana flour acts as a versatile and nutritious ingredient. With the health-conscious population increasingly prioritizing cleaner eating habits, several manufacturers are providing wholesome and gluten-free substitutes, thereby accelerating the industry expansion.

The plantain banana flour market size is poised to gain significant traction from 2024 to 2032, attributed to its unique nutritional benefits, including high resistant starch content and essential minerals. Plantain banana flour caters to gluten-free and paleo dietary preferences, leading to its popularity among the health-conscious consumer base. Versatility in various culinary applications, such as baking and cooking, will further contribute to its increasing adoption, further boosting the segment growth.

The banana flour market is estimated to witness considerable demand from the dietary supplements segment between 2023 and 2032. Banana flour has emerged as an essential ingredient for supplement formulations due to its rich nutrient properties like potassium and dietary fiber. Being a natural source of resistant starch, it supports gut health and offers prebiotic benefits. Given its gluten-free and paleo-friendly nature, banana flour also meets the rising preferences of health-conscious consumers seeking diverse dietary supplements.

Asia Pacific banana flour market is set to exhibit a robust growth rate through 2032. owing to the rising consumer awareness of health benefits coupled with surging demand for gluten-free alternatives. The flourishing F&B sector and the higher prevalence of banana cultivation in the region is contributing to the abundant availability and affordability of banana flour. Additionally, traditional consumption patterns across several APAC countries, including the incorporation of banana flour in regional cuisines will further drive the market demand.

Some of the leading banana flour market players are Diana Foods, Nutry Nuts, Royal Nut Company, Sensient Colors LLC, Fleurieu Ingredients, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Zuvii, International Agriculture Group (AGRICO), Pereg Natural Foods, Natural Evolution Foods, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited, NutraEZ, Paradisefruit Co., Ltd., Futoska Organic Food, and EPHRAIM GLOBAL. These firms are focused on innovations in banana flour-based products and frequent launches to cater to the evolving consumer tastes and preferences. For instance, in August 2023, Philippines Dole launched its banana powder production line with other necessary equipment.

