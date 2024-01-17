IVECO BUS wins its largest zero-emission vehicle contract in Italy with more than 400 electric buses for Rome

Turin, 17th January 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) has won its largest electric bus contract in Italy to date for the supply of 411 battery electric vehicles to ATAC S.p.A.- Azienda per la mobilità, the public transport company of Italy’s capital city.

The contract, signed today, is worth more than 300 million euros and is part of ATAC's strategic plan to offer increasingly sustainable, efficient and accessible mobility. The tender comprises not only the new electric buses, measuring either 12 or 18 metres in length, but also a 10-year full-service maintenance plan for each.

The first deliveries are expected by the end of 2024 and all the remaining buses are to be delivered by mid-2026. This important investment demonstrates Rome’s reliance on IVECO BUS to provide viable solutions as one of ATAC’s trusted suppliers.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, stated: “We are extremely proud to be a key contributor to Rome’s transition towards greener and more efficient mobility. Our increasingly strong offering in the field of electric passenger transport is being recognised across the entire Italian market, and internationally as well, confirming our position as a leading partner. Extending this to the capital of Italy, the ‘Eternal City’, is a fitting way to begin 2024, after closing a very satisfying year in terms of orders for IVECO BUS.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all.

