Iveco Group wraps up another year of social responsibility engagement

Turin, 22 December 2025. From Italy to Brazil, Iveco Group concludes another year of social impact initiatives around the world: in Italy, Fondazione Telethon – whose research on ultrarare genetic diseases Iveco Group has been supporting for many years – is hosting a charity marathon on the national TV networks from 14th to 21st December; in Brazil, the 2025 edition of the Solidarity Cargo project just took place, providing care and essential services to communities in need for the 10th consecutive year.

Throughout 2025, Iveco Group worked closely with these and other local non-governmental organisations in countries where it operates to deliver tangible, measurable and lasting impact. The Group’s social responsibility efforts focus mainly on three areas: fostering health and wellbeing; reducing inequality and protecting diversity and vulnerable groups; and preserving biodiversity.

Fostering health and wellbeing

Fondazione Telethon NOF1 Project, global

Ultrarare genetic diseases pose a significant challenge for diagnosis and treatment and recent advances in genomic analysis have opened new pathways to diagnose many of these disorders. Iveco Group supported the Fondazione Telethon NOF1 Project which leverages these advances by identifying treatable mutations in patients with ultrarare genetic diseases.

Gambella Town Primary Hospital in partnership with Medici con l’Africa Cuamm, Ethiopia

Iveco Group supported the purchase of supplies to the Gambella Town Primary Hospital in Ethiopia to ensure the continued operation of the hospital’s paediatric ward and services for hospitalised women and children, particularly those suffering from severe malnutrition.

Reducing inequality and protecting diversity and vulnerable groups

Carga Solidaria, Brazil

The 2025 edition of the IVECO Solidarity Cargo took place in Tabuleiro do Norte to improve healthcare access and help prevent road accidents. IVECO set up an ophthalmology clinic, offering the local community free screenings, consultations and diagnostic exams.

PizzAutobus, Italy

Iveco Group donated to PizzAut an IVECO Daily food truck for the PizzAutobus project, the first step toward creating a fleet of over 100 food trucks that will help to generate approximately 500 permanent jobs for autistic people.

PRO-Jeunes in partnership with Eni and IRC, Ivory Coast

In collaboration with energy company Eni and the International Rescue Committee, Iveco Group expanded economic opportunities for young people in the Ivory Coast through the PRO-Jeunes project. The project helps participants transition into full and productive employment by providing training in automotive mechanics, domestic electricity and solar energy.

Preserving biodiversity

Fishing for Litter campaign in partnership with Ogyre, global

Fishing for Litter offers economic support to local fishers to recover waste found in the sea. Iveco Group and Ogyre – a tech startup protecting the oceans and restoring them to health – are supporting 7 projects in Italy, Brazil and Indonesia to collect, categorise and ensure the proper disposal of marine waste.

Cetacean Sanctuary Research Project (CSR), European Union

The Tethys Research Institute conducts scientific research to support conservation of whales and dolphins in the Mediterranean. FPT, Iveco Group’s powertrain brand, donated two NEF N67 marine engines for the re-powering of the Research Vessel used by Tethys in the Pelagos Sanctuary, as part of the CSR Project.

Blu Radès, Tunisia

Iveco Group contributed to AVSI’s Blu Radès project in Tunisia to protect the marine ecosystem of the Gulf of Tunis and the city of Radès, promoting sustainable fishing and responsible resource management. The initiative combats overfishing and habitat degradation while creating new opportunities for local fishing communities by enhancing their entrepreneurial skills.

Iveco Group measures the impact of all its actions to ensure that they deliver concrete benefits and lasting change. The initiatives carried out in 2025 reflect the Group’s long-term commitment to creating value for people and the planet, while actively contributing to more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities worldwide, particularly in the areas where the Group operates. Details on the Group’s local community initiatives are available in the Sustainability section of the corporate website.

