Stallion Uranium Announces Expansion of Largest Uranium Exploration Project in Western Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking three new prospective uranium exploration dispositions (or “claims”) in northern Saskatchewan, increasing Stallion’s total land package to 313,381 hectares (774,381 acres). The three dispositions add an additional 13,175 hectares to Stallion’s 100% owned holdings in the Athabasca Basin.



“In the Athabasca Basin, home to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world, landholdings have become an increasingly competitive environment. With this staking we have added over 32,000 highly prospective acres to what was already the largest exploration project in the prolific southwestern Athabasca Basin,” stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO. “This addition builds on Stallion’s strategy to secure large, high potential land packages and work to advance the most compelling target areas towards drill testing, giving the company the highest probability of discovering the next significant uranium deposit.”

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, Canada, stated “The new claims were strategically staked as they complement our existing properties based on the most current data available. The claims host magnetic signatures which could represent the extensions of structural anomalies from the adjacent dispositions held by the company and provide additional areas of interest.”





Figure 1 – Stallion Uranium’s New Mineral Claims

New Mineral Dispositions

Stallion staked an additional 13,175 hectares contiguous to the company’s existing projects in the Western Athabasca Basin. These additional claims not only increase Stallion's land position in the area but cover areas the company views as highly prospective. The growth of the exploration package is directly east of the world class Arrow uranium deposit owned by Nexgen Energy Ltd. See Figure 1 for the updated property mineral disposition map location.

The newly staked claims, when combined with existing claims, allow for continuous coverage of key geological features identified by the company. The claims have never been drill tested and host several kilometre-scale under-explored prospective zones. Stallion will look to follow its roadmap to discovery by implementing state of the art geophysical surveys looking to advance the most compelling target areas. The exploration will focus on areas with magnetic lows and conductive geophysical signatures which have been known to correlate with uranium mineralization.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

