Alternative Proteins Markets, 2030 - High Costs Impacting the Adoption of Alternative Proteins

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Protein Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market, encompassing varied protein types and extensive applications, is forecasted to rise to $40.7 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the Alternative Proteins Market reveals promising growth opportunities, driven by consumer preferences shifting towards plant-based and sustainable food sources.

Current market dynamics suggest a robust expansion within the alternative proteins sector, reflecting heightened demand for eco-friendly, nutritionally enriched food alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. With its segmentation by type, application, and geography, the detailed market analysis underlines significant trends conducive to the industry's growth trajectory.

Market Segmentation and Factors Influencing Growth

Focusing on market segmentation, the analysis bifurcates the alternative proteins market by type, such as Plant Proteins, Insect Proteins, and Microbial Proteins, each with further sub-categories. Applications stretch across Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, and Nutraceuticals, promising a wide array of use-cases for alternative proteins.

Despite challenges such as the dominance of animal-based product preferences and cost considerations, the inclination towards plant-based eating is carving out substantial opportunities for market expansion.

Leading Market Contributors and Geographical Insights

Among the key players identified within the market are industry stalwarts with diverse product portfolios addressing the upsurge in demand for Plant Proteins, Insect Proteins, and Microbial Proteins globally. These contributors are anticipated to leverage their core competencies to capitalize on this growth potential.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest CAGR, fueled by an appreciation for protein-rich diets, advancements in the food and beverage sector, economic growth, and the availability of raw materials.

Growth Prospects and Market Dynamics

By type, the report suggests that plant proteins will dominate the market share in 2023 due to their extensive demand within the food and beverage industry, availability of raw materials, and affordability. Conversely, insect proteins are forecasted to flourish at the highest CAGR from 2023-2030, attributable to their lower environmental footprint and burgeoning demand for sustainable food sources.

Additionally, plant protein-based applications are anticipated to hold a commanding market share, especially within the realms of vegetarian and vegan consumer bases, clean-label products, and the growing proliferation of plant-based product manufacturers. This contrasts with insect protein-based applications, which is predicted to document the highest CAGR through the forecast period, particularly in the food & beverage sector.

With a forward-looking approach, the research uncovers the strategic developments within the global alternative proteins market, providing a lens into the future of food sustainability and innovation.

Influential factors spearheading market growth include:

Rapid urbanization and evolving consumer preferences.

Surge in venture capital investments specifically in the alternative proteins industry space.

Advancements in food technology enhancing product offerings.

Recognition of the high nutritional profile and environmental sustainability of alternative protein sources.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current revenue generated by alternative proteins globally?

At what rate is the global alternative proteins demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global alternative proteins market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type and applications are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global alternative proteins market?

Who are the major players in the global alternative proteins market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global alternative proteins market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Rapid Urbanization and Growing Consumer Aspirations Driving the Demand for Alternative Proteins

Increasing Venture Investments Boosting the Production of Alternative Proteins

Innovations In Food Technologies Supporting the Growth of the Alternative Proteins Market

High Nutritional Value Driving the Consumption of Edible Insects

Increasing Focus On Environmental Sustainability Driving the Production and Consumption of Alternative Proteins

High Costs Impacting the Adoption of Alternative Proteins

Consumer Preference for Animal-Based Products Hampering Market Growth

Consumers' Increasing Inclination Toward Plant-Based Diets Positively Influencing the Demand for Alternative Proteins

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Roquette Freres (France)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (U.S.)

Now Health Group Inc. (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.)

Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)

BENEO GmbH (A Part of Sudzucker AG) (Germany)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Sotexpro (France)

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.)

CHS Inc. (U.S.)

Ynsect (SAS) (France)

Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada)

Protix B.V. (Netherlands)

Entomo Farms (Canada)

Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Aspire Food Group (U.S.)

EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.)

Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China)

JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand)

Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.)

Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.)

Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Cellena Inc. (U.S.)

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

Bluebiotech International GmbH (Germany)

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Canada)

E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited (India)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.)

Enough. (U.K.)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)

Plantible Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Parabel Nutritional Inc. (U.S.)

Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Far East Microalgae Industries

Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Roquette Klotze Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany)

Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Unibio Group (Denmark)

String Bio (India)

Calysta Inc. (U.S.)

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China)

Lesaffre (France)

Scope of the Report:

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment - by Type

Plant Proteins

Soy Proteins

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Other Soy Proteins

Wheat Proteins

Vital Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Textured Wheat Protein

Pea Proteins

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Textured Pea Protein

Pea Protein Hydrolysate

Pea Flour

Other Pea Proteins

Canola Proteins

Canola Protein Isolate

Canola Protein Concentrate

Other Canola Proteins

Potato Proteins

Potato Protein Concentrate

Potato Protein Isolate

Rice Proteins

Rice Protein Isolate

Rice Protein Concentrate

Rice Protein Hydrolysate

Corn Proteins

Corn Protein Isolate

Corn Protein Concentrate

Corn Protein Hydrolysate

Other Plant Proteins

Insect Proteins

Crickets

Black Soldier Fly

Other Insect Proteins

Microbial Proteins

Algae Proteins

Fungal Proteins

Mycoprotein

Mushroom Protein

Yeast Protein

Bacterial Proteins

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment - by Application

Plant Protein-based Applications

Foods & Beverage

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Bakery

Meat Analogs

Dairy Alternatives

Cereals & Snacks

Beverages

Other Food & Beverage Applications

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Other Plant Protein-based Applications

Insect Protein-based Applications

Food & Beverage

Processed Whole Insects

Processed Insect Powder

Insect Protein Bars & Shakes

Insect Baked Products & Snacks

Insect Confectioneries

Insect Beverages

Other Food & Beverage Applications

Feed

Animal Feed

Aquaculture Feed

Pet Food

Microbial Protein-based Applications

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Other Microbial Protein-based Applications

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Ecuador

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h60be7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.