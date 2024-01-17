CN and Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Reach Tentative Agreement

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that CNTL, a CN subsidiary dedicated to first and last mile trucking container pickup and deliveries, has reached a tentative agreement with owner-operators affiliated with Unifor. This four-year agreement covers approximately 750 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada until December 31, 2027.



“We are pleased that CNTL reached an agreement with Unifor and wish to thank the Union for their hard work throughout this process. We believe that this deal is good for the owner-operators and will support business needs, ensuring that they can continue delivering critical first mile and last mile services.”

- Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at CN



About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.