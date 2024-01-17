Ray Parlour becomes NetBet UK brand ambassador

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming operator, NetBet, has today announced their latest signing, Ray Parlour as their UK brand ambassador for the 2024 season. His appointment follows the successful launch of NetBet’s new sports betting app this month.



NetBet has been operating in the UK market for several years offering both sports betting and online casino games to their loyal players. Ray Parlour is the first football ambassador the brand has partnered with in recent years. His UK fanbase and expert knowledge of football, horse racing, and golf make him the perfect ambassador in a year full of huge sporting events.

The Arsenal legend notched over 400 appearances for his boyhood club, including being part of the Invincibles squad that won the 2002/03 Premier League title without losing a single match. Known also as the ‘Romford Pele’, Ray is one of the most decorated English players having won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a League Cup, and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Ray will now appear across NetBet’s sport and casino marketing campaigns, promoting the NetBet brand in a fun, interactive, and responsible way.

The announcement comes following NetBet’s launch of a new sports betting app that is now available on both iOS and Android. The updated app features everything UK sports betting fans will need to enjoy their betting experience, including weekly free-to-play games, daily promotions, and thousands of markets every day across all the top sports and leagues.

On the deal, NetBet UK ambassador Ray Parlour said; "I’m thrilled to be part of NetBet. We’ve got an unbelievable year of sport ahead and NetBet has some fantastic plans for me to get involved with.”

NetBet Managing Director, Marcel Prioteasa said: “We’re delighted to have Ray as part of our team. We know that our players know a thing or two about sport, and with Ray being one of the most loved characters in football, we’re excited for them to enjoy his exclusive content and expert opinion.”

NetBet UK has owned a UK gambling license since 2017 and is owned and operated by NetBet Enterprises Limited. NetBet brands operate across the globe with hundreds of thousands of active players weekly.

About NetBet:

NetBet Sport and NetBet Casino are licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the UK’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.co.uk

