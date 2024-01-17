Hopebridge Introduces Intuitive Patient Portal for Easier Access to Personalized Pediatric Care and Communications

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continue its vision of expanding access to quality, pediatric therapy and diagnostic services, Hopebridge recently launched a new patient portal for families and caregivers served across its more than 100 locations. As a leading provider of pediatric therapy for children with autism and developmental delays, Hopebridge’s HB Portal serves as an all-in-one platform for increased access to information, communication and documentation for its patients, setting them up for further success.

With real-time updates, parents are able to support their child in an entirely new way. Through HB Portal, caregivers are able to update and access annual patient paperwork, the emergency contact list, insurance information, medications, allergies and more. Families can also view their benefits snapshot to better understand their insurance coverage. As the portal continues to develop, a self-scheduling feature for appointments like ABA evaluations, autism diagnosis, and more will be available to parents.

Unlike many other patient platforms, HB Portal was carefully curated in-house, which provides increased security and patient privacy for families. By providing secure visibility to each child’s day-to-day care at Hopebridge, caregivers are able to remain active participants and play an even larger role in their child’s growth and development.

“Our teams worked diligently to provide a secure environment for our families and clinicians to collaborate and create the best possible plan of care for each and every child at Hopebridge.” Says Hopebridge Founder and Chief of Clinical Strategy, Kim Strunk. “The HB Portal allows our families to become more involved in their child's care by easily accessing key documents and providing real-time updates to and from their therapists.”

Hopebridge’s new patient portal caters to its families across 12 states. This in-house platform places a premium on security and privacy, ensuring confidential sharing of patient information with involved parties. With features like streamlined access to clinical documentation, insurance information and medical records, HB Portal keeps caregivers informed and makes it easy to update information throughout their services. Families can expect even more features from the HB Portal as Hopebridge continues its innovation and delivery of exceptional pediatric therapy services for children with autism and other developmental delays.

For more information about the services that Hopebridge can offer your family, please visit: https://www.hopebridge.com/contact/

