National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds New Jersey - Fire Sprinkler Requirement in Townhomes Will Save Lives

Linthicum Heights, MD, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fire Sprinkler Association applauds Governor Philip Murphy and all proactive policy makers and leaders who have worked to pass Senate Bill No. 281. The legislation requires newly constructed townhouses to be installed with automatic fire sprinkler systems.

In Governer Murphy’s statement following his signing of the law, he shared that “automatic fire sprinkler systems are a critical, life-saving component of fire protection, and this bill will make townhouses in our State safer.”

The New Townhouse Fire Safety Act received overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle, and NFSA would like to thank Senator Greenstein, Assemblywoman Sumter and Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson for introducing and supporting this bill. Throughout the hearing process the bill was supported by NFSA, Sprinkler Fitters Local 696, 692, and 699, NJFMBA, NJ State Firemen’s Association, NFPA, Insurance Advocates, building trades professionals and numerous other fire safety professionals and citizens. The Governor also issued the following statement on the bill: “I am signing this bill today because of the importance of ensuring that the sprinkler requirement is enshrined in our law.”

“New Jersey is now an example of what happens when policy makers do the right thing,” says NFSA President Shane Ray. “The national minimum building codes in our nation require fire sprinklers, and it’s encouraging to see states like New Jersey include this life-saving technology in townhomes. I’m so proud of NFSA’s team and Chapter members, which includes our past Board Chairman, Kent Mezaros, for staying the course.”

“There were times that we wondered if we’d ever get here, but this is an example of what can happen when you stay the course, and the facts are on your side,” added Kent Mezaros, President of Quick Response Fire Protection, Inc. in New Jersey. “Fires Sprinklers Buy Time, and Time Buys Life, and we’re ready to work with builders and developers to install these life safety systems.”

NFSA will continue to partner with advocate groups and fire service organizations to prevent future tragedies and ensure a fire safe America. Together, with all stakeholders, we will continue to persevere. The passage of this legislation reminds us that working together we can make a difference, and that lives will be saved by our efforts.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.