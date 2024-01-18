Armada Hoffler Announces Office Lease With Duane Morris LLP at Wills Wharf in Harbor Point

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) secured a significant new office tenant at the Company’s Wills Wharf office building in Baltimore’s Harbor Point neighborhood. Global law firm Duane Morris LLP signed a lease for nearly 10,000 square feet at Wills Wharf.



The transaction brings total office occupancy at Harbor Point to 97.1%, as the vibrant mixed-use project bucks national office sector trends with its strong demand and tenancy.

“This lease with Duane Morris LLP reinforces the unique appeal of Wills Wharf and strong demand for office space within Harbor Point,” said Louis Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler. “Employees of corporate office tenants want to work in dynamic mixed-use environments. Providing such a collaborative workplace in a vibrant community has become imperative for employee recruitment and retention.”

An AmLaw 100 law firm, Duane Morris LLP has more than 900 attorneys in offices across the U.S. and internationally. It represents a broad array of clients, spanning all major practices and industries.

“We first began conversations with the Duane Morris team in 2018, before Wills Wharf had delivered,” remarked Peter Jackson, Vice President of JLL. “We are thrilled they see the value and quality of Armada Hoffler's investment and steadfastly believe the property is the ideal office for their business needs. We look forward to seeing their continued success and growth at Harbor Point.”

Positioned at the gateway to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Wills Wharf is a LEED Silver mixed-use building offering 325,000 square feet of Class A office and premier hotel space. With unparalleled waterfront views, Wills Wharf is located within walking distance to all amenities and open spaces that Harbor Point has to offer. Situated between Harbor East and Fell’s Point, Harbor Point is Baltimore’s largest downtown waterfront development site with capacity for up to 3 million square feet of mixed-use space on 27 acres.

Peter Jackson, Tony Gross, and Rob Freedman of JLL represented Armada Hoffler in the transaction. David Fields of CBRE represented Duane Morris.

Tenants include Franklin Templeton, Transamerica, EY, Jellyfish, Bright Horizons and Canopy by Hilton.

To learn more about Wills Wharf visit http://www.willswharfbaltimore.com/.

In addition to Wills Wharf, Armada Hoffler’s Harbor Point assets include both Constellation and Thames Street Wharf office buildings, as well as 1405 Point and 1305 Dock Street apartments and retail. The Company is also in partnership with Beatty Development Group to build mixed-use developments, Allied | Harbor Point and T. Rowe Price’s new global headquarters in Harbor Point.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 612-4248