Highwire Acquires Candor Content to Strengthen Digital Marketing Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire , a high-impact communications and marketing partner for global technology and healthcare companies, announced today that it has acquired Candor Content , a content marketing company with expertise across technology and healthcare.

Candor’s services help clients fuel their inbound marketing with organic, high-intent traffic and qualified leads, while publishing helpful, relevant, authoritative content that builds trust with prospects and customers.

“Culturally and philosophically, Highwire is well aligned with Candor Content in our common goal to deliver high-impact business results for clients through the full spectrum of storytelling, content, analytics and digital activation,” said Emily Borders, principal at Highwire.

Candor Content's clients and employees will immediately integrate into Highwire, while the company’s co-founders, Matt McAllister and Evan F.P., will serve as senior vice president of content marketing and senior vice president of content strategy, respectively.

“Candor Content distinguishes itself with creative solutions that significantly impact business performance,” said James Holland, Digital EVP at Highwire. “We have been impressed with the whole team’s ability to dig into clients’ needs—from driving demand to shortening sales cycles. Their skill in combining storytelling with distribution aligns perfectly with Highwire's offerings, which connect reputation to revenue.”

Highwire’s expansion of its digital marketing services comes at an inflection point for marketers, with the advent of generative AI and the need for evolving content strategies. In an era of competitive content, where the right combination of words and distribution can influence search results, inform chatbots and build effective marketing funnels, clients are looking for approaches which earn trust, win customers and drive sales. The acquisition immediately expands and enhances Highwire’s content capabilities by adding SEO, Lead Generation, Brand Journalism and other content services to the company’s integrated marketing and communications mix.

“Highwire has consistently shown leadership in embedding digital strategies as fundamental elements in the evolving landscapes of technology and healthcare,” said Matt McAllister. “This approach transcends mere digital proficiency; it's a comprehensive reinvention of how a blend of earned and owned media can elevate marketing and communications.”

The team from Candor Content will support Highwire's expanding client base, including leading technology, financial services and healthcare companies.

About Highwire PR

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders across the technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire’s fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, earned media, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire's client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

Media Contact:

Natalie Pacini

Natalie (at) highwirepr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b14317f-a4bf-4a2b-8573-c05b244856d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcffbd3a-9cd1-46a2-bb88-7d683fab61d9