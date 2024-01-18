Banzai Executes LOI to Acquire Cliently, An AI-Driven Sales Engagement Platform

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI") to acquire Cliently, an AI-driven sales engagement solution revolutionizing personalized outreach. The announcement follows the recently announced LOI to acquire IGLeads, which acquisition would foster Banzai’s customer acquisition capabilities.



With the proposed acquisition of Cliently, Banzai would be acquiring an AI-powered sales engagement platform. Cliently would be integrated with other Banzai products including Reach, Demio, and IGLeads. Cliently's platform automates multi-channel sales sequences, enabling a single marketing manager to execute lead generation campaigns at the scale of a full Sales Development team. This approach accelerates sales cycles and boosts conversion rates while substantially reducing the cost and management overhead of traditional Sales Development teams.

“In our tests, Cliently’s conversion rates significantly outperformed our existing process. Cliently's unique AI-driven approach to sales engagement is a game-changer,” said Joe Davy, CEO and Founder of Banzai. “Spencer and his team have done a fantastic job in creating a platform that not only automates customer engagement but also empowers marketing managers to multiply their effectiveness. We are thrilled at the potential of integrating Cliently into the Banzai family of products and offering these benefits to our customers.”

Key Benefits of the Potential Acquisition:

Supports Acquisition Strategy: Strategic acquisition underscores Banzai’s commitment to add cutting-edge technology into its integrated suite of marketing tools within the acquisition, engagement and analytics themes.

Strategic acquisition underscores Banzai’s commitment to add cutting-edge technology into its integrated suite of marketing tools within the acquisition, engagement and analytics themes. Synergistic Customer Integration : Acquisition of Cliently’s customer base would allow for cross-sell opportunities between both customer bases.

: Acquisition of Cliently’s customer base would allow for cross-sell opportunities between both customer bases. Seamless Product Integration : Cliently would seamlessly integrate into the Banzai platform and enrich Banzai customers’ engagement capabilities.

: Cliently would seamlessly integrate into the Banzai platform and enrich Banzai customers’ engagement capabilities. Expanded Market Reach: Acquisition would open up new opportunities for Banzai to serve a wider range of clients, leveraging Cliently’s unique capabilities.

Spencer Farber, CEO of Cliently, added, “Joining forces with Banzai will allow a significant leap forward for Cliently. Our vision has always been to transform the sales process through innovation, and Banzai’s extensive reach and expertise in marketing technology would undoubtedly help propel this vision forward. We are excited about the possibilities that integrating our offerings would bring.”

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/.

About Cliently

Cliently is a unique AI-based Sales Engagement and Automation Application. Generate customized intent in real-time that tells revenue teams which accounts and contacts to engage and which action to take to maximize sales and save countless hours.

