La Rosa Opens Office in the Tampa Bay Area

Celebration, FL, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the opening of its 37th office, located at Westshore International Plaza in Tampa, Florida. La Rosa and its franchisees now have offices across six states, including California, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, Texas, and Florida, as well as offices in Puerto Rico. The Company applied for a real estate license for its office in Tampa and is awaiting its approval by Florida Real Estate Commission.

In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with its franchisees. The Company believes it has a unique brokerage model that offers real estate agents the option of a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “This is our 27th office in the state of Florida and our 37th overall. In 2022, Zillow noted that Florida has surpassed New York and now has the nation’s second most valuable housing market. In the beginning of 2023, the Tampa Bay real estate market has been holding steady due to population increases, job opportunities, and the low inventory levels. We believe that Tampa Bay, with its diverse economy, cultural amenities, and pleasant climate, will continue to attract both residents and businesses in 2024. We look forward to introducing our brand and cutting-edge solutions to the Tampa market.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has 12 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 25 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,470 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

Forward-Looking Statements

