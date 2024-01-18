NEXGEL to Present at The Microcap Conference, January 30th through February 1st

LANGHORNE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30th through February 1st at the Ceasars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



Presentation Details:

Wednesday, January 31st, 10:25 – 10:45 AM and

Thursday, February 1st at 3:35 – 3:55 PM

Interested parties can register to attend here.

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the event. To schedule a 1x1 meeting, please contact your Microcap Conference representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.