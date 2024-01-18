SERVPRO Ranked #11 Overall Franchise Opportunity in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500

Gallatin, Tennessee, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in residential and commercial property cleaning, restoration and construction, has again been named one of the top franchise opportunities in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2024 edition of its prestigious Franchise 500®.

For 45 years, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 has been the most comprehensive and competitive ranking of franchises in the country, rating hundreds of businesses on factors including unit growth, franchise support, brand power, and financial strength and stability.

SERVPRO was awarded the #11 overall spot of franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs and #1 in the restoration services category for the 21st consecutive year. SERVPRO has ranked in the Franchise 500 every year for nearly four decades (39 years), which helped it earn induction into the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame in 2023.

“This recognition is the culmination of a franchisor and franchisees working together to create a brand that customers and clients trust,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO. “Our franchisees are the best in the business, and our headquarters staff works hard to ensure they have all the support and resources needed to succeed. This collaboration between entrepreneurs, their teams, and our HQ teammates has allowed SERVPRO to grow every year since 1969.”

SERVPRO scored in the top 5% of all companies in size/growth, top 10% for franchise support, top 5% for brand strength, and top 5% for financial strength. In total, Entrepreneur considers 150 data points in its analysis to award a cumulative score, then that score becomes the Franchise 500 in ranked order.

“Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”

To view SERVPRO the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit servpro.com/franchise-ownership.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

