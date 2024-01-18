Inter&Co Secures Long-Term Naming Rights for Orlando’s Soccer-Specific Stadium

Financial Super App secures long-term naming rights; Home of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to be renamed Inter&Co Stadium

First-of-its-kind international partnership will bring new investment to Orlando clubs, venue, and community

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, a leading provider of financial and digital commerce services, Orlando City SC, and the Orlando Pride today announced a long-term agreement to name the teams’ home venue Inter&Co Stadium. In September, Inter&Co became the Official Financial Institution of Orlando’s Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League teams.

The enhanced relationship in Orlando designates Inter&Co as the first international partner for the Club. Inter&Co is also the first financial institution with Latin-American roots to own the naming rights of a major stadium in the United States.

“It’s only fitting that as we enter our 10th season in the MLS here in Orlando and ninth in the NWSL that we would partner for the next decade with a global company, not only committed to our community, but with a shared vision for the future,” said Chairman Mark Wilf. “We are truly excited about what we will build together, enhancing the fan experience in the venue and further connecting our soccer cultures in meaningful ways.”

“We are excited to take our partnership with Orlando to the next level. This is a breakthrough moment for our company as we expand our presence in the United States -- it will allow us to connect with Orlando’s young and diverse population, including a vibrant Latino community, through our shared love for soccer,” said João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co. “And we could not have asked for a better partner to build upon this state-of-the-art venue where Central Floridians come together and visitors from all over the world have memorable experiences,” Menin added.

Inter, which is part of the Inter&Co economic group, is a digital banking pioneer in Brazil serving more than 30 million clients with the convenience of paying bills, saving, investing, shopping, and earning rewards in a single app. The company has a long history of supporting and investing in soccer, including relationships with Athletico Paranaense, Fortaleza Esporte Clube, and the MRV arena, home to Clube Atlético Mineiro. In the United States, clients can open no-fee digital accounts and send remittances to 60+ countries through the Inter&Co app, among other services.

“As we look for ways to build on our Club’s successes, we know Inter&Co will be a vital partner in continuing to grow the Orlando City and Orlando Pride brands in the global landscape, both on the field and off,” Wilf added. “We look forward to collaborating on ways to not only expand our business profiles in Latin and South America, but we are excited for the future benefits that our soccer sides will reap through expanded competition, scouting and brand awareness opportunities.”

State-of-the-Art Technology

Backed by partnership investments from Club ownership, Inter&Co Stadium has begun an enhancement project that will bring greater technology to the venue. Upgrades include five million new LED pixels, a new state-of-the-art video board, new fascia LED throughout the bowl, a 16’x9’ LED wall in the West Club, as well as over 200+ new TV monitors throughout the suites, premium spaces, concession stands and lower-level concourse.

Additionally, fans will experience new, interactive concourse displays; Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, the most up-to-date technology available today; 5G antennas for increased cell phone coverage; and new hospitality options such as "The Terrace" in Section 1. Additional enhancements will be announced prior to the start of the regular season.

The venue will officially re-open to the public on January 27 when Orlando City SC will host a preseason FC Series friendly against Brazil’s Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. The 2024 MLS home opener is slated for Feb. 24, when Orlando City SC hosts CF Montreal, with the Pride season set to kick off in March 2024.

World-Class Entertainment

Inter&Co, Orlando City, and the Orlando Pride envision the stadium, located in the heart of Downtown Orlando, as a world-class sports and entertainment venue. In addition to MLS, NWSL and marquee international soccer matches, the stadium will continue to expand its profile by bringing cultural and music events, starting with a post-game concert for ticketholders following a 2024 Orlando City match.

A Financial Partner to Fans

As the Official Sponsor for accounts, debit and credit cards, mortgages, and remittances, Inter&Co will be a financial partner to Orlando fans, who will get exclusive access to a full suite of products on the company’s Super App, as well as rewards, perks, and unique experiences at Inter&Co Stadium. “We make it accessible, easy, and convenient to manage your money well, in a single app. Most Americans tend to be under served and over charged in their banking relationship. And we want to change that, just like we did in Brazil for over 30 million clients,” said João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co.

Commitment to Community

As part of its commitment to the greater Orlando community, Inter&Co will join forces with the clubs to introduce new grassroots initiatives to enrich and support neighbors of Inter&Co Stadium. Inter&Co will enhance local financial literacy programs for youth with other programs announced in the coming months.

“By putting our name on the stadium, we are making a pledge to the Orlando community,” Menin added. “We believe in the transformative power of financial education and technology to unlock possibilities, and we’re here to do that for each and every Central Floridian.”

Exploria Resorts, the venue’s previous naming rights partner since June 2019, will continue as the Exclusive, Official Vacation Club of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride.

About Inter&Co, Inc.:

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 30 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States. To learn more, visit https://inter.co/en/us/

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league’s 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the then-Orlando Citrus Bowl for the club’s MLS debut.

The 2024 season will mark the Club’s 10th as a member of MLS, with the team having reached the postseason in four-consecutive seasons (2020-23), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached its first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful. Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league’s championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women’s soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club’s first win.

The Pride features a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent, captained by Brazilian legend Marta, a six-time Women’s World Player of the Year and the all-time leader in Women’s World Cup goals. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team’s head coach, the first Black head coach in league history.

In 2017, both teams moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue – Inter&Co Stadium – located in the heart of downtown Orlando.

In July 2021, the Club – which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium – was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando City SC and Orlando, visit OrlandoCitySC.com or Orlando-Pride.com .

About Inter&Co Stadium:

Opened in March 2017, Inter&Co Stadium is home to Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The soccer-specific stadium is located in the heart of Downtown Orlando and was the first MLS stadium to open with five consecutive victories.

Inter&Co Stadium was 100 percent privately funded at a cost of $155 million. It features a 360-degree lower bowl, North America’s first safe-standing supporters’ section – dubbed “The Wall” – and a four-sided canopy roof to keep the noise in and weather out. In Section 12, there are 49 rainbow-colored seats to memorialize the victims of the tragedy at Pulse Night Club. The stadium also houses the Club’s Front Office.

Since its opening, the venue had already seen a number of guest experience upgrades, highlighted by the “Orlando Made” food and beverage program, featuring local favorites for fans to enjoy all that the City Beautiful has to offer under one roof.

To date, the stadium has hosted U.S. Men’s National Team's 2018 & 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2018, 2020 & 2023 SheBelieves Cup, as well as the 2017 NWSL Championship, 2017 NCAA Women’s College Cup, 2018 & 2019 MLS Combines, multiple editions of the Florida Cup, the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, the 2019, 2021 & 2022 Cure Bowl, the Orlando Philharmonic and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony.

For more information on Inter&Co Stadium, visit www.interco-stadium.com.

