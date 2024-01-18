HotelPlanner Partners with the World Nineball Tour as Official Hotel Provider

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with the World Nineball Tour, the world’s first professional, commercial pool tour. HotelPlanner will launch this partnership by offering discounted hotel solutions for all Matchroom Major WNT events in 2024.



The World Nineball Tour operates under Matchroom Multi Sport, one of the world’s leading promotional and sports programming broadcasters, providing more than 1,000 hours of live, televised pool across the Matchroom Majors in 2024. Multi Sport produces and promotes events across an array of sports, including Pool, Snooker, Fishing, Netball and Gymnastics.

HotelPlanner and Matchroom Multi Sport will focus their initial partnership on the World Nineball Tour, a professional billiards tour with more than 30 annual events across five continents, including the Matchroom Majors, Matchroom Invitationals and the World Pool Championship. The World Nineball Tour provides a unique commercial platform for professional pool players, similar to partner’s World Snooker Tour Ltd. and the Professional Darts Corporation, which have both awarded millions in prize money.

“We are always looking to improve the quality of services for our events. Through our new partnership with HotelPlanner, discounted hotel solutions is an incredible value add to our athletes, their families, and fans,” says Emily Frazer, CEO, Matchroom Multi Sport. “We look forward to growing this partnership in the years ahead.”

“We share a similar passion for sports, which brings people together in ways very few activities do,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “And we look to partner with sports leagues that share our commitment to high standards of service across the spectrum. So we’re very proud to welcome Matchroom Multi Sport and the World Nineball Tour to the HotelPlanner family.”

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/.

About Matchroom Multi Sport

Matchroom Multi Sport produces and promotes events across an array of sports, including Pool, Snooker, Fishing, Basketball, Ping Pong, Netball and Gymnastics. Multi Sport operates under the Matchroom Sport Limited umbrella, who for over 40 years have been bringing unparalleled value to our sponsors, massive audiences for our TV broadcast partners and excitement to our sports’ fans. Learn more at https://www.matchroompool.com/.

