Brunswick Reports More Lithium Intersections on Globex Royalty Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 18, 2024 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV-BRW) reports additional wide and multiple Li 2 O intersections on the Globex Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty property in the James Bay area of Quebec.



On January 24, 2023, (click to access press release) Globex announced the sale of the property to Brunswick while maintaining a 3% Gross Metal Royalty, 1% of which may be purchased for an additional $1,000,000. In addition, upon the 5th anniversary of the agreement or following total expenditures of $4,000,000 whichever comes first, Brunswick will commence to pay Globex an annual $100,000 advance royalty payment.

Today, Brunswick announced 10 additional drill holes. Of particular interest are, three drill holes collared at the same location but at successively steeper dip angles.

DRILL HOLE CORE LENGTH (M) LI 2 O% MR-23-28 37.2 1.80 MR-23-29 32.2 1.55 MR-23-30 24.6 1.75

True widths are currently unknown. See Cross Section on next page.

Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date – Brunswick Exploration

Cross Sections A to A’ along Dyke MR-6 – Brunswick Exploration





Other holes at various areas of the property intersected multiple single or multiple intersections of Li 2 O mineralization. Shareholders are directed to the Brunswick press release to view all the drill results.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

55,302,836 shares issued and outstanding